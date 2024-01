OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday night, the Oak Hill City Council voted to appoint a new member to represent Ward 1 on the council.

Terry VanBuskirk was the winner after a brief voting session as candidates were nominated and eliminated one at a time.

A total of six people submitted letters of interest, making them eligible.

VanBuskirk replaces Christa Hodges, who resigned from her Ward 1 after taking a new job.

Related