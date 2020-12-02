OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The City of Oak Hill has decided to cancel its Christmas parade this year.

The parade was originally scheduled for this Saturday December 5th as a reverse parade along the rail trail with people driving by the floats on Virginia Street. However, due to the lack of participants the city made the decision to cancel the parade.

“We actually only had six entries for the parade and none of those were floats,” said City Clerk and Treasurer Damita Johnson. “We decided that people are probably concerned about COVID and they didn’t really want to take the chance or the risk for their families or coworkers.”

The city plans to have a bigger and brighter parade in 2021.