Oak Hill boys soccer wins sectional title

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill boys soccer claimed the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship Saturday following a 3-1 win against Woodrow Wilson.

The Red Devils have now won five straight sectional championships, dating back to their success in Class AA/A from 2016 to 2019.

Oak Hill opened the scoring through Ty Carr, with Jack Hayes adding to the lead shortly before halftime. Woodrow Wilson scored early in the second half, but Hayes scored his second goal late in regulation, his fourth goal of the week (he scored twice in the semifinal against Princeton).

Both Red Devil teams will face George Washington Tuesday in Class AAA regional action.

In Class AA/A, Bluefield girls won 4-3 in overtime against Shady Spring for the sectional title, while PikeView boys won 4-0 against the Tigers. Both teams will play Charleston Catholic in regionals.