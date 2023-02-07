NRGRDA encourages registration for upcoming WVU Industrial Extension Program Training courses

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) urges business owners, employees, and individuals to register for discounted training courses from the West Virginia University Industrial Extension Program.

The low-cost training courses will take place in Beckley through February and March. Residents from areas covered by the NRGRDA and WV Hive are encouraged to attend, including Summers, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, and Logan County.

Courses are as low as $25 to $50 per course.

Event links and course descriptions:

Leadership 101 – February 16

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-101-tickets-489002518697

Lean Manufacturing – March 2

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lean-manufacturing-101-tickets-486905887617

OSHA 10-Hour General Industry Training – March 22/23

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10-hour-osha-general-industry-training-event-tickets-487062255317

For more information, visit https://nrgrda.org/.

