NRCTC Invitational continues in Beckley

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from a busy Thursday of high school basketball in Raleigh County.

James Monroe, Westside, and Greenbrier East all won their respective matchups on Day 2 of the NRCTC Invitational, with the Mavericks staying unbeaten in their win against Independence. Additionally, Shady Spring boys basketball won 63-56 at Greater Beckley, and Oak Hill won 63-36 against Nicholas County.

In girls basketball, Westside won 49-41, though Kierra Richmond recorded a double-double for the Lady Tigers. Webster County won 74-40 against Greenbrier West.

Five games are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday at the NRCTC Invitational, starting at 1:00 PM on both days.

