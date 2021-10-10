Notre Dame rallies to win at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA (WOAY) – Two of the first three meetings between Notre Dame and Virginia Tech were close contests. The fourth meeting would be just as memorable.

Notre Dame scored 11 points in the final 2:26 Saturday to win 32-29 at Lane Stadium. They now lead the all-time series three games to one.

The Hokies opened the game with the first 10 points, before Notre Dame brought in backup quarterback Tyler Buchner off the bench; he ran for one score and threw for another to give the Fighting Irish a 14-13 lead at halftime.

Both teams would retake the lead in the third, with a Jermaine Waller returning an interception for a touchdown to give the Hokies a 22-21 lead going into the fourth. Braxton Burmeister added a touchdown run late to make it 29-21, but Notre Dame needed just 89 seconds to move downfield for a touchdown and a game-tying two-point conversion. After forcing a three-and-out, the Irish then set up Jonathan Doerer for a game-winning 48-yard field goal.

For Virginia Tech, Braxton Burmeister recorded 233 yards total offense with a touchdown run and an interception. Raheem Blackshear ran for 35 yards and a touchdown, while Tre Turner was the Hokies’ leading receiver with 80 yards. Tyler Buchner and Jack Coan each threw for more than 100 yards and one touchdown for Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech (3-2, 1-0 ACC Coastal) continues its Lane Stadium homestand next Saturday when they host Pittsburgh.

Related