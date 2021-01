BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A two-car MVA has blocked off the northbound lane of Robert C. Byrd Dr. in Beckley.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the call came in at 5:06 p.m.

The Beckley Police Department, Beckley Fire Department, and Jan Care all responded to the scene. Injuries have been reported.

The road remains closed right now.