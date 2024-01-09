Non Profit Organizations and Community Health Centers partner for first annual Cover WV Day event on January 9

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY)- Organizations from across the mountain state are coming together today for the first annual Cover WV Day to raise awareness about how to get health coverage and help uninsured people find and enroll in health insurance.

The WV Primary Care Association, the WV Navigator program, the WV Office of the Insurance Commissioner, and several community health centers are partnering for the one-day event.

Each location offers walk-in hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm for community members to ask questions or receive free help enrolling in health insurance.

Certified assisters will be at each location to provide free help with Medicaid, CHIP, and health insurance marketplace enrollments.

The open enrollment period for the marketplace ends on January 16, making this a golden opportunity for people to get free help before the deadline.

New River Health in Oak Hill, Bluestone Health Center in Princeton, and the Beckley Raleigh County Health Department are just a few confirmed locations participating in Cover WV Day.

For a list of participating health facilities near you, you can visit acanavigator.com.

