Non-profit “Communities in Schools” ensures all students get a great Christmas

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The non-profit organization, Communities in Schools within Raleigh County Schools are making sure every child within its program has a great Christmas.

Members of Communities in Schools within Raleigh County came together to gift wrap presents for students. statewide.

“We have a bush of donated gifts that we are wrapping and going to be giving to students in the communities that probably won’t have a Christmas without these,” Communities in Schools Liaison Erin Boyd said.

This year, with the help from Cathy Justice, the program is giving over a thousand Christmas presents to students. Communities In Schools goes beyond the classroom to ensure families have holiday meals, warm coats, and even financial support.

“Christmas dinners are going to be provided for those who need them and they are going to get present also. A lot of kids in Raleigh County are going to get a present and say, oh I didn’t know this was coming with my Christmas meal,” he said.

In Raleigh County alone over three hundred students will receive gifts.

“I hope the kids feel like they have a community that loves them and wants them to succeed.”

If you would like to donate needed items, Memorial Baptist Church has agreed to be a contactless drop-off point for the items.