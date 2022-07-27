No U.S. Mega Millions winner, Jackpot now $1.02 Billion

West Virginia (WOAY)- The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now $1.02 billion after no one matched Tuesday’s numbers to win the $830 million prize. Friday’s drawing will be the third time the Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1 billion. The jackpot has grown after 29 consecutive drawings with no top prize winners.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66 and a Mega Ball of 15. The $1.02 billion prize is for winners that choose the annuity option, which will be paid annually over 30 years. The cash option for Friday’s drawing will earn winners an estimated $602.5 million.

