NIP tax credits available to support New River CTC Foundation Scholarships

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) tax credits are available to support student support scholarships at New River Community and Technical College.

The West Virginia Development Office issues NIP tax credits to approved nonprofit organizations and awarded the New River CTC Foundation $48,000 in tax credits for 2022.

NIP is the only state tax incentive for charitable gifts.

Charitable contributions of cash, stock, or personal property valued at least $500 are eligible to receive 50% of the donated amount in tax credits toward personal and corporate income taxes.

New River CTC scholarships using NIP funding serve low-income students who need additional financial aid to attend college.

For more information about NIP donation, call 304-929-673, or visit www.nrctcf.org.

