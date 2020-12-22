Nine Marshall players on C-USA First Team

WOAY – Conference USA announced its all-league football teams on Monday, with Marshall leading all schools with nine First Team selections.

Five players were on the First Team offense, three were on the defense, while one was selected as a special teams player. In addition, three players were named to the Second Team, and quarterback Grant Wells and defensive tackle Immanuel Bush were on the All-Freshman Team.

Marshall plays Buffalo Friday in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

Marshall players honored by Conference USA

FIRST TEAM – Grant Wells (quarterback), Brenden Knox (running back), Cain Madden (offensive lineman), Josh Ball (offensive lineman), Xavier Gaines (tight end), Darius Hodge (defensive lineman), Tavante Beckett (linebacker), Steven Gilmore (defensive back), Talik Keaton (punt returner)

SECOND TEAM – Alex Mollette (offensive lineman), Jamare Edwards (defensive lineman), Nazeeh Johnson (defensive back)

HONORABLE MENTION – Eli Neal (linebacker), Brandon Drayton (defensive back), Zach Appio (long snapper)

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM – Grant Wells (quarterback), Immanuel Bush (defensive tackle)