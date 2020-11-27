New store offers retro games, collectible items

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill welcomes a new storefront to Main Street just in time for the holiday shopping season.

“People our age are having kids that are the age you want to show them this stuff,” said co-owner Clay Williamson. “The dads that are our age that are nerds are showing their kids and getting them into it.”

RetroReset specializes in collectible games, action figures and comic books. The new store next to Little Caesar’s hosts a grand opening today and tomorrow, complete with a Nintendo Wii giveaway. With just one day of business, shoppers are already excited to see their favorite classics on the shelves again.

“Having to be stuck inside all the time, this stuff is all right there at your house, so you have lots of entertainment value,” said co-owner Geoff Pittman.

The store also buys collector’s items in case you have any items you’d like to sell. RetroReset is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.