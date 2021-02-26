New State Farm agency comes to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, a new State Farm insurance company celebrated its grand opening, along with their new agent Rasman Walker. While the agency actually opened on January 1st, the bad weather and the ongoing virus situation made them decide to wait until Friday to celebrate. The community came and showed them a lot of support for the grand opening, however.

“I’m new to the market here,” says Walker. “I’d love to meet everyone. Stop by the office, shake my hand, get to know me, I’ll get to know you. I would really appreciate that, and to maybe help you along the way.”

Rasman Walker has been selling insurance for four years and is ready to serve you and your insurance needs today at State Farm.