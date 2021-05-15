New River Intermediate holds first ever cereal box challenge to donate to food pantries

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Students and faculty came together at New River Intermediate for the school’s first-ever cereal box challenge. The school raised 1,750 boxes of different kinds of cereal to be donated to two local food pantries in Fayette County, all while teaching kids some valuable lessons and just having fun.

“Throughout the year, counselors try to stress two things. We always stress how we need to be a part of our community and take care of each other. The other thing we try to stress is the idea of having fun,” says NRI counselor Sandy Taylor. “This has been a stressful year and we wanted to end with something fun for the students.”

The project took an entire week as students and staff worked together to raise more than the 800 boxes challenged by Fayetteville Elementary and their previous cereal box challenge. And on the last day of the challenge, all of the collected cereal boxes were lined up outside and were set off, creating a domino effect and showing the idea of spreading kindness.

“All of the students who brought in at least one box of cereal were given kindness bracelets which were furnished to us by State Farm,” she says.

But the challenge not only ended up teaching the students about the value of spreading kindness and giving back to the community, but it turned out to be a good hands-on educational lesson for them, as well.

“We had a few places where they didn’t fall down automatically, and it just shows that we still have a lot to learn as far as math and science goes, and not just trying to do things right off the bat,” Taylor says.

And despite the wind tipping over a few of the boxes, it turned out to be a successful first cereal box challenge at New River Intermediate.

