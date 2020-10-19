New River Health to offer flu shot clinic on Oct. 30

Anna Saunders
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – New River Health will be hosting a flu clinic at the end of the month. 

It will be on October 30 in the parking lot of the old K-Mart building in Oak Hill as NRH plans to add flu shots to their usual COVID testing rotation. 

Chief Medical Officer Angela Barker says the flu clinic will have a Halloween theme to be fun for the kids.

“And we’ll be dressed up for Halloween because it’s a non-traditional year this year of course,” Barker said. “We’re going to try to make it a little bit fun, so we’ll be outside. We’ll be social distancing. We’ll be masking and taking all the necessary precautions, but you can get a flu shot that day and get tested for COVID-19 that day.”

And this will take place on Friday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the old K-Mart lot.

All who attend will be asked to present their insurance card. If they do not have insurance, they will not be turned away.

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

