New River Health to offer flu shot clinic on Oct. 30

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – New River Health will be hosting a flu clinic at the end of the month.

It will be on October 30 in the parking lot of the old K-Mart building in Oak Hill as NRH plans to add flu shots to their usual COVID testing rotation.

Chief Medical Officer Angela Barker says the flu clinic will have a Halloween theme to be fun for the kids.

“And we’ll be dressed up for Halloween because it’s a non-traditional year this year of course,” Barker said. “We’re going to try to make it a little bit fun, so we’ll be outside. We’ll be social distancing. We’ll be masking and taking all the necessary precautions, but you can get a flu shot that day and get tested for COVID-19 that day.”

And this will take place on Friday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the old K-Mart lot.

All who attend will be asked to present their insurance card. If they do not have insurance, they will not be turned away.