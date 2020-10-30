New River Health offers treats with flu shot

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – New River Health set up outside of the old K-Mart in Oak Hill to give flu shots and coronavirus tests.

Despite the rain, there was a steady turnout and organizers made sure the health event was even fun for the kids.

“We have some of our departments here to make sure everything is safe,” said chief medical officer Angela Barker. “We have the My Health ladies here giving out treats. We have the MAT department here as ‘Drug Busters.’ We have the breathing center giving out treats and we have our dental department giving out treats from the tooth fairy.”

New River Health accepts all health insurances, but will occasionally host free events. You can keep an eye out for those by following them on social media.