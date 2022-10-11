New River Health Fayette County complex now receiving patients, anticipates a grand opening in December

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The new New River Health facility has finally opened up its doors to patients.

After the former K-Mart at the Fayette Landing shopping center was purchased by New River Health back in 2019, they were not anticipating having to wait so long. When Covid-19 hit, the facility had to endure an extensive delay in its design process.

However, construction recontinued in May of last year, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 6, 2021. And now, being officially open, the complex will soon offer dental and vision services, behavioral health, rehab services, and more, along with primary medical care.

CEO of New River Health, John Schultz says it’s a more ideal location and only expects to grow.

“What we’re really looking at is a community asset for the entire county, it’s right off of route 19, right in the center of the county, so it will be much more accessible for our patients,” Schultz says. “Not only are we going to have services here but the other half of the building is going to be a conference center, and what we’re planning on doing with that is opening it up to the community.”

They will be consolidating a number of their current sites into the new complex, including their Scarbro location.

One of the new businesses which opened up right next door to the facility back in August, Hilltop Coffee also sees the location as a more accessible, and positive opportunity for growth.

“With us being in this big building that New River Health is moving into, Bodyworks, and a convention center, I think we’re going to be even busier with everything that’s coming in, those who have doctor appointments or those just wanting to come by and see us,” says a supervisor at Hilltop Coffee, Shari Davis.

The New River Health facility has already been open for about 3 weeks now, but they anticipate having an open house and an official grand opening ceremony sometime in December.

The $5 million earmark which Senator Capito and Senator Manchin contributed to the project has also helped with getting the facility open.

