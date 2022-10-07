New River Gorge NP&P launches new B.A.R.K Ranger Program with guided walk

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve (NRGNPP) and Active Southern West Virginia will host a special guided walk on Saturday, October 8, at 3:00 pm.

The event will take place on the Big Buck Trail, starting at Picnic Shelter #2, to introduce the park’s new B.A.R.K. Ranger program.

The initiative is launching during World Animal Week to recognize New River’s dedication to protecting native species and habitats. In addition, NRGNPP encourages visitors to bring their pets on trails to explore West Virginia’s wonders.

The B.A.R.K. Ranger program instructs pet owners to enjoy the park responsibly.

B.A.R.K. stands for:

B- Bag your poop

A-Always wear a leash

R-Respect Wildlife

K- Know where to go and keep to your limits

During the guided walk, rangers will discuss park guidelines and tips to help visitors keep themselves, their pets, and the park’s wildlife safe.

Pets will earn a B.A.R.K. Ranger collar and certificate to prove they set an excellent example during their park adventures.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program that will not be able to attend the event can visit the park website at nps.gov/neri or stop by Canyon Rim or Sandstone Visitor Center.

Pet owners can also stop by the Visitor Center to have their furry friend sworn in as an official B.A.R.K. Ranger.

