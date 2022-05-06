New River Gorge Festival to return to ACE for the second year

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – Last year ACE Adventure Resort was host to its inaugural New River Gorge Festival.

After much success the three-day event brought with it, the festival will be returning to the resort for the second year.

This year it’s getting bigger and better than ever. It will host new activities for everyone, including something new for the kids.

“We definitely were looking for a way to up the ante this year and add some new events,” the Event Coordinator for ACE, Chris Colin says. “The Adventure Zones are a big element, and the whole goal there was to get kids excited about the New River Gorge and adventure and all of the stuff we do here.”

The festivities will begin Friday, May 13 kicking off with a lower New River Gorge rafting trip.

There will be a full line-up of live music and between 15 to 20 vendors throughout the weekend. Other new activities have also been added this year for the festival-goers who are looking for some extra thrills. They include a kayak Rolling Rodeo down a new 30-foot ramp being built at Cunard, along with a Gorge Race.

The series of events and the festival itself celebrate one main attraction– the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

“The New River Gorge National Park is why we all live here and love it here, it’s a beautiful part of West Virginia and we really want to be able to highlight the New River Gorge,” Colin says.

Sponsored by New River Conservancy, a river clean-up will be held on the last day of the festival, Sunday, May 15.

Tickets are on sale now for this year’s festival. You can get your tickets by visiting the New River Gorge Festival website.

