New River CTC to offer massage therapy program in Princeton

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will expand its course offerings at the Mercer County campus by adding the Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy.

During the two-semester program, students study anatomy and physiology, kinesiology, and specific types of massage, including Swedish, eastern, deep tissue, and sports.

Instructors will also educate students on evaluating symptoms, manipulating muscles, and providing clients with guidance on self-care techniques.

The program is currently accepting applications, and classes will start in February 2023.

For more information, visit www.newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.

