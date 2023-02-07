New River CTC to host publisher, poet and activist Crystal Good on February 16

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College’s diversity series will host acclaimed publisher, poet, and activist Crystal Good on February 16 at 6:00 pm.

Good will discuss the history of the Black press in the mountain state, her unconventional origins as a writer, and opportunities for intersectional storytellers through her Black By God publication.

New River CTC will stream the discussion at each campus and through Zoom.

The presentation is the second of four events by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s Diversity for Equity grant, which encourages community members to come together to foster an appreciation for diversity and work towards inclusive communities.

The event is open to the public, and refreshments will be available for those attending the event on campus.

