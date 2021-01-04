New River CTC to hold spring registration events

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Registration is underway at New River Community and Technical College for spring classes starting Jan.19, 2021, and campus events are planned to help students register for classes.

“New River CTC’s Campus Connect events give both our current and new students an opportunity to come to campus, talk to our faculty and staff and register for spring classes,” explained Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green.

Campus Connect events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Campus in Princeton on Jan. 5; the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville on Jan. 7; the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg on Jan. 11 and the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver on Jan. 14. Those interested in attending can register for the events online at www.newriver.edu/campus-connect/. Masks are required in all New River CTC buildings.

More than 40 of New River CTC’s degree and certificate programs qualify for free tuition through the West Virginia Invests grant program, and the college is currently accepting new students. Cosmetology, cyber security and welding will have new class starts in January.

For the spring 2021 semester New River CTC will continue offering web enhanced face-to-face classes using Zoom video conferencing, online classes and face-to-face lab classes for technical, nursing, allied health and EMS programs.

Registration for the spring semester will continue through Jan.15, 2021. Visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739 for more information about New River CTC.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).