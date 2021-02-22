New River CTC Emergency Medical Services students receive scholarships

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College has received scholarships for 15 students within its Emergency Medical Services program.

The scholarship money was awarded by the West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services. The scholarships will go towards tuition costs, testing fees and program administration. The amount is for $1,500 on all scholarships.

“It means a lot for our students,” said New River CTC EMS Program’s Instructor Matthew Snuffer. “It makes the program almost free for a lot of them with that amount of money. For us, it really helps to be able to cover some of the program costs. And their books and stuff like that.”

New River CTC has already received the first payment for the 15 students that were awarded scholarships.