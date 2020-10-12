New River Community and Technical College opens spring registration early

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College has opened up early registration for spring semester classes.

New River decided to start registration earlier in order to offer more time for students to set their schedules for the spring, as well as to investigate new programs that are being offered. New students can find information for registration on New River CTC’s website, while current students can begin the process through the advising department.

“With the uncertainty that we are all facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we felt that it was in the best interest of our current students and new students to release the schedule earlier,” said New River CTC Director of Communications Jenni Canterbury. “To give people more time to plan. To let people know that now is a great time to go ahead and apply to New River Community and Technical College, work out your schedule for the spring, so you’ll be ready to start taking classes in January.”

Registration for the spring semester will be open through January 15th.