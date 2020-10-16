New prosecuting attorney to swear in Nov. 3

By
Kassie Simmons
-

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County is well on its way to getting a new prosecuting attorney.

“It’s going to be a challenge, there’s no question about that,” said prosecutor-elect Brian Cochrane. “I’m very excited. I’m excited to get started as the prosecutor.”

Under normal circumstances, the new prosecuting wouldn’t be sworn in until the January after the election. Since Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler’s resignation is effective at the end of the month, Cochrane will instead take over in just a couple weeks.

“He cannot take over until after Mr. Sitler’s period of time ends with his resignation on October 30,” said County Commissioner Bill Archer. “Three days after that, he’ll be able to come in and be sworn in by a circuit court judge. All elected officials have to go through that.”

Originally, the commission planned to have Cochrane sworn in at today’s meeting, but the county cannot have two people on the payroll for one position at a time.

