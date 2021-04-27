New Owner of “Giuseppe’s Restaurant” discusses return to West Virginia, reopening of the restaurant

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Last April, a Mount Hope staple closed its doors due to COVID-19.

For George Cook, that just didn’t sit right.

“The Giuseppe’s name is an outstanding name in the community,” Cook, the new Owner and Chef, said. “Everybody loved Giuseppe’s before.”

Cook is originally from Beckley. After 28 years away, he came home to work as a cook over at Glade Springs. When the chance came to reopen Giuseppe’s, he couldn’t pass it up.

“I jumped at the opportunity to bring Giuseppe’s back to Mount Hope, West Virginia and the Beckley area,” Cook said.

Restaurant staffing is one area still recovering from the pandemic. Cook has made some changes to the menu…

Cook: “15 different subs.”

And is looking to add to his team with people who love cooking almost as much as he does.

“I like to bring in people that want to learn how to cook,” Cook said. “I try to be an educator.”

Giuseppe’s has been in Mount Hope since the 1980’s. Cook feels like reopening the restaurant can offer a boost to the entire area.

“Bringing it back to Mount Hope,” Cook said. “Help revitalize Mount Hope a little bit.”

It might be a new era for Giuseppe’s, but for Cook, it’s never felt more like home.

