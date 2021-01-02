New locally-owned mattress store opens in Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – A new mattress store opened in Ronceverte earlier this week.

BoxDrop Greenbrier held its grand opening this past Monday. The owner Matthew Marks opened the store after finding difficulty with his music booking career when the pandemic started.

He says that he’s seen huge community support so far, and encourages residents to shop local when they can.

“I know for Christmas time I shopped local. I think it’s important for everybody just to support, especially in small communities like this. You gotta look out for one another.””

Marks is only accepting shoppers by appointment for the time being. Those interested can check out the store’s Facebook page here for contact information.

BoxDrop Greenbrier is located at 314 Red Oaks Shopping Center, behind Ollies.