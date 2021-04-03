New ice cream shop comes to Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Frozen Barn may be new to downtown Oak Hill, but they are keeping the feel of a traditional ice cream parlor alive. And they hosted quite the event to kick off their grand opening.

“We have SuperDuper with the morning show from 105.9, they’ll be here from 11 to 1, then we have the Mason Dixon Boys doing the bear carvings, and they’re making a bear carving for The Frozen Barn, and then this evening we have 107.7 The River coming,” says Tiffany Willis, the owner of The Frozen Barn.

After holding a “soft” opening for a couple of weeks now, the newly trained employees and hungry customers are all more than ready for The Frozen Barn’s official opening. It seems everyone is excited to welcome this new ice cream shop on the block and support the local business as they start to grow.

“It feels very good to have some fellowship with some local businesses, we haven’t had that in a long time,” says Travis Crook, co-owner of The Mason Dixon Boys. “The people that have helped us out, we’ve tried to go back and help them out and do some stuff for them. Just like today, drumming up some business for The Frozen Barn. It’s going to be a good day, everybody is going to have a good time, have some ice cream, and watch us carve up some wood.”

The ice cream shop offers 24 different flavors of ice cream– including some of the all-time favorites like Superman and Cotton Candy, plus specialty flavors featuring unique names such as ‘Cow Tippin’ and ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ They also will offer custom-made banana splits with any flavor of ice cream of your choosing, plus any flavors of milkshakes, sundaes, and more delicious frozen treats.

“It’s just something different, something for kids to come and enjoy, but also adults. It’s like a mini-vacation. I know when we go on vacation going to the ice cream shop is my favorite part!”

Related