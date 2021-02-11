New hair salon, Faye and Co host grand opening

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Faye and Co, a new hair salon in Beckley, had its grand opening Thursday afternoon.

Despite being open for months, the salon owner felt that now was the right time to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The salon specializes in customized colors, nail designs, and more. Owner Kyndl Miller says she is blown away by the support.

“I’ve always dreamed of opening my own salon, so with the pandemic, most people aren’t able to open a salon during such a difficult time. I prayed about it and my faith got me here,” she said.

Visit Faye and Co on Facebook to learn more.