New fund from Beckley Area Foundation supports literature in Raleigh County schools

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Area Foundation has started a new fund to support Raleigh County Schools.

The new fund was created by Mark and Teresa Neil, and is aimed at supporting reading programs, as well as the arts.

According to the Beckley Area Foundation, this new fund is a permanent addition to their services, and they believe it will help many children in the future.

“They established it for the benefit of Raleigh County students,” Beckley Area Foundation Executive Director Dena Cushman said. “I think anything to do with education is important for our children.”

The fund will support all Raleigh County elementary schools. Anyone wishing to support the fund can send donations to the Beckley Area Foundation, and specify it’s for the Neil Family Fund.

Related