New discount store opens up in Rainelle

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Bryants Deals has a little bit of everything from Halloween costumes to bicycles to household supplies.

This new Main Street shop in Rainelle buys liquidation from major retailers and sells the goods at an affordable price.

The Bryants are from the Dawson area but have wanted to open up a business in Rainelle since the 2016 floods.

“Rainelle needed us and we needed Rainelle,” Latisha Bryant, the operations manager, said. “It’s a great little community. People need a place to shop. There’s nothing for them here. There’s Dollar General, Kroger. That’s about it. And the sporting goods store.”

Bryants Deals is open from Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 329 Main Street.