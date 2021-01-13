New dates determined for winter, spring sports schedules

WOAY – Gov. Jim Justice had announced earlier this week that high school winter sports teams could begin practices in mid-February, provided a school is not in the “red zone” as dictated by the statewide COVID-19 map. Games would start March 3 for girls basketball and wrestling, and March 5 for boys basketball.

On Wednesday, Justice and the WVSSAC outlined more dates for when various winter postseason tournaments would be held, along with the calendar for spring sports.

With girls basketball games scheduled to start on March 3, sectional play would start April 10, with regionals being held April 20-22 and the state tournament from April 27-May 1. Boys basketball sectionals would begin April 17, with regionals April 27-29 and the state tournament from May 4-8.

Wrestling regional tournaments would be held April 10, with the Class AA/A state tournament scheduled for April 21-22 in Huntington; the Class AAA tournament would be April 23-24. Swimming regionals would also be on April 10, with the state tournament on April 20-21.

High school spring sports teams can begin practice on March 15, with the first day of games scheduled for April 12. The tennis state tournament would be held June 3-5, while the state track championships would be June 10-12 (one day for each class). The softball state tournament is slated for June 22-23, while the baseball state tournament is June 24-26.