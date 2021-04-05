New darkroom comes to Beckley Art Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After plans for a darkroom had been in the works for a while, The Beckley Art Center finally got to cut the ribbon and welcome the new room to the facility. The room was designed by local artist and photographer Saja Montague, with the help of volunteers throughout the community. And they are now very excited to put the room to some creative use.

“We think this is going to be great here in our classroom,” executive director Robby Moore says. “We will be able to teach classes, and teach a trade that is an art form that isn’t taught a lot anymore.”

Be sure to check out the Beckley Art Center online to find out what classes are in store for the darkroom.

