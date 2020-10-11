New Bluefield State head coach establishes identity he wants for the team

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, Tony Coaxum was introduced as Bluefield State’s new head coach. The former NFL assistant will be charged with revitalizing the program after a 40-year hiatus.

Off the field, Coaxum wants to use the school’s advantageous location to bring in quality student-athletes. On the field, he wants to establish a dynamic identity.

“Ideally, I want everything to be an exciting brand of football,” said Coaxum. “We’re going to be the type of offense that basically, if we need to throw the ball 50 times a game to win, that’s what we’re going to do. If we need to run it 50 times to win, that’s what we’re going to do. Whatever it takes to win, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The football team is set to return for the 2021-22 school year.