New Blessing Box open to Lewisburg community

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A local outdoor food pantry, now commonly known as a Blessing Box, has been established at Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg.

Blessing boxes have been popping up across the country as a helpful source for people in need to acquire food and other necessities conveniently and anonymously.

The Blessing Box was opened last week and has already needed to be restocked on occasion. The box was funded with local community support.

This new Blessing Box at Edgewood Presbyterian Church has seen great community support. Carolyn Napier, a volunteer at the church said the Blessing Box is a great way to help those with food insecurity.

“We want to help, we want to reach out and help our neighbors that may be in need of our food items especially since unemployment is high and we know that there are children and students at home and they eat lots of food, so if this will help someone through the thin times that’s what we want it to do,” Napier said.

Anyone interested can donate non-perishable food items, toilet paper, and other household necessities.