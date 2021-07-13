Necco Foster Care resumes in person foster parent training

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The next generation of foster parents begin their training in Raleigh County.

Necco Foster Care in Beckley is holding its first foster parent training course with an in person option since the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents also can tune in online for the course, which continues over a three month period.

“We’re having a hybrid type training,” said Necco Foster Care Regional Director Zeke Davis. “Our classes through COVID were done virtually. Now, we’re kind of revamping our model to where we’re having folks come in in person, if they need to and want to. Still do some of it virtually, but try to have that more one on one human touch with each other.”

The courses will be held each Tuesday until training is complete and the new foster parents are certified.

