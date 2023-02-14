Near Record Warmth Followed By Transient Cold Blast

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Mother Nature is turning on the thermostat this week.

Following today’s sunshine, we’re in for near record warmth with highs approaching 70 degrees Wednesday. A few drips and drabs will have to be dodged at the bus stop and then temperatures will be off to the races under mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze by midday.

Here’s Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

Occasional showers are expected on Thursday with most spots picking up an inch of rain. A cold front will move through early Friday and bring a chilly blast early this weekend followed by rebounding weekend temperatures. A train of Pacific storms will likely bring rain early next week.

Below is your 7-Day Forecast:

Related