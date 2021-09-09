National Suicide Prevention Week promotes importance of sharing resources

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – This week is National Suicide Prevention Week.

Every year, the national suicide prevention hotline and various mental health organizations spend this time recognizing those who are struggling and helping to prevent suicide.

Community Connections in Princeton is one local non-profit offering help wherever possible. They partner with Prevent Suicide West Virginia, an organization focused on sharing resources.

“Primarily we share a lot of resources and give out a lot of materials that help promote the helpline and crisis text line,” Said Adult Intervention Specialist Savanna Linkous. “So people know there are national resources, as well as local resources.”

Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide is encouraged to call the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

September is also National Suicide Prevention Month. Prevention week was started as a means to raise awareness even further. And National Suicide Prevention Day shares a similar meaning, and happens this year on September 10.

