National Park Service holding public meeting in Glen Jean on January 11

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – The National Park Service (NPS) will host a public meeting on Thursday, January 11, allowing the community to offer feedback on upcoming projects.

NPS will address proposals for removing structures and buildings and deferred maintenance needs.

Exhibits will be available to provide further details about projects, and park staff will be nearby to address questions and comments.

The meeting will be held at the Bank of Glen Jean at 23 County Route 25/9, across from the park headquarters, from 3:30 to 5:30pm.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting can get additional information and provide comments online at the NPS planning website until January 15.

