National Guard steps in to help provide flood debris clean up

SMITHERS, GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – As more flood cleanup efforts are being made in the hard-hit areas of Fayette County, the National Guard has now come in to lend a hand.

The guard was expected to make their way to the towns of Smithers and Gauley Bridge to assist in picking up debris left behind from the severe flooding. The areas were hit with flash flooding a little over a week ago.

This comes after Kanawha County, which was also hit with flooding, got a week’s head start on the debris cleanup process.

The Fayette County Commission responded to complaints about slow response time by saying that with the National Guard’s help, the process should go much quicker.

They are also now working to clean up mud out of homes along Cannelton Hollow and Scrabble Creek.

