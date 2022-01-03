National Fire Protection Agency urges removal of Christmas trees to prevent fires

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) is encouraging the prompt removal of Christmas trees as the holiday season comes to a close.

According to the NFPA, nearly 30% of U.S. home fires that involve Christmas trees occur during the month of January. They say this number is alarming, because the trees are typically only used for a few weeks out of the year.

According to the latest NFPA winter holiday fire data, on average, each year between 2015 and 2019, 160 home structure fires began with Christmas trees, which resulted in 12 civilian injuries, two deaths and $10 million in property damage.

To prevent risk, the NFPA encourages people to safely recycle their real trees and get them out of the house.

