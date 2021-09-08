National 9/11 Rally coming to Beckley this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A national rally is coming to our area this weekend in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Beckley-Raleigh County convention center is hosting the 2021 God Bless America Friday-Sunday.

The rally takes place in a different city every year, with this weekend being the first time in Beckley.

Those who attend can expect a weekend full of honoring the memory of 9/11 and all of those involved.

“We have a big choir that will sing patriotic songs each night,” said Rally Moderator Byron Foxx. “The group will sing patriotic songs. We’ll sing the National Anthem. We’ll pledge allegiance to the flag. We’ll pray for our country. We’ll pray for the President. We’ll pray for our leaders. We’ll honor the different groups, the First Responders, the military, active and veterans.”

Events will begin at 7 p.m. at the convention center each night of the rally, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

