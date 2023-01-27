Nallen man faces Domestic Battery charges in Fayette County

Nallen, WV (WOAY) – A Nallen man is facing charges in Fayette County following a domestic violence incident.

On January 26, Deputies received a call from a residence in Nallen for a potential domestic dispute.

Deputies discovered the victim upon arrival who reported she had been physically abused all evening and locked inside the residence.

Additionally, the victim stated she made it out of the residence once during the incident. However, she further reported the suspect chased her down, choked, and dragged her back into the residence, where he continued to physically assault her.

Authorities have charged Christian Thomas, 24, with felony strangulation, misdemeanor domestic battery, and unlawful restraint.

Thomas is now in southern Regional Jail awaiting further court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

