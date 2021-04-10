Music Masters holds grand opening

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A new music store held its grand opening in Mount Hope on Saturday.

Music Masters initially opened its doors on April 1st and so far business has been great. They sell a variety of string instruments along with their accessories, keyboards, drums, sound systems, and even appliances. The store is also planning to start offering lessons in the near future.

“I give the best deals that I can give and we have layaway on all the instruments,” said Owner of Music Masters Eddie Withrow. “You come in and if you don’t see what you need tell me about it and I can usually get it. I’ve got a lot of people I can get that from.”

Music Masters is open from 10 AM to 6 PM Monday through Saturday and is located at 702 Main Street in Mount Hope.

