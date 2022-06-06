Murder trial of Fayette County 8-year-old Raylee Browning resumes

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The trial for the death of 8-year-old Raylee Browning of Oak Hill continued today, June 6, 2022, at the Fayetteville Courthouse.

After Browning’s father Marty Browning Jr., his wife Julie Titchenell Browning, and her sister Sherie Titchenell Browning were arrested in 2019 for the child’s death, Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake had ruled to continue the trial for June of 2022.

The defendants were all charged with one count each of the death of a child by a parent or guardian back in March.

Special Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons refused to comment on the trial’s continuance but more evidence is allegedly needed. Browning was under the care of Child Protective Services (CPS) when she died.

Monday’s trial was set to be a lengthy process as the jurors were being selected to further examine Browning’s case. It is expected that evidence from medical experts will be a major factor in the trial.

We will give the final verdict as soon as it becomes available.

