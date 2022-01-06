Multiple vehicles stuck in ditches in Raleigh and Wyoming Counties

RALEIGH, WV (WOAY) – Over the past few hours, there have been multiple reports of vehicles stuck in a ditch in both Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

Raleigh County dispatchers say the call came in just after 7 p.m.

There were two tractor trailers stuck in a ditch on the mountain in Beaver. Because of this, Airport Rd. is currently shut down.

One of the tractors has already been rescued. The Beaver Fire Department is working on rescuing the other one.

No injuries have been reported.

Multiple vehicles have also been reported stuck on Jesse Mountain in Wyoming County.

Wyoming County dispatchers say the vehicles are stuck on Rt. 10 near Oceana and Pineville.

No injuries have been reported. The Oceana Fire Department is assisting with traffic.

