UPDATE: Scene cleared at Hilltop structure fire

UPDATE (7/3 @ 9:17 p.m.) – Crews have cleared the scene at the structure fire in Hilltop.

Dispatchers say that there are no injuries from this incident.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire in Hilltop.

Dispatchers received a call around 4:45 p.m. from Red Star Rd.

The Oak Hill, Fayetteville and Mount Hope Fire Departments are heading to the scene.

Stick with us here at WOAY for more updates as they develop.

