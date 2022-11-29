Mullins named Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch selects Christina Mullins as his Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders.

Mullin’s appointment to the role is part of DHHR’s restructuring effort following an organizational study of DHHR by the McChrystal Group. Mullins is the second deputy secretary appointed following the group’s study.

As Deputy Secretary, Mullins will oversee DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health and the Office of Drug Control Policy.

Since 2018, Mullins has served as commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health.

Previously, Mullins was the Director of the Office of Maternal, Child, and Family Health, Director of the Division of Infant, Child, and Adolescent Health, and Director of the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program.

She is a graduate of Marshall University earning a bachelor’s and a master’s in psychology.

“As a lifelong resident of West Virginia, I have seen firsthand how addiction and mental health disorders have affected our communities, but have also seen how West Virginians can make a difference when they work together toward a common goal,” said Mullins.

“Governor Justice and Secretary Crouch have made clear that addressing these issues are a priority, and I will work hard to continue implementing data-driven strategies to help our communities be healthier.”

Related