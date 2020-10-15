Mullens Elementary School back in person tomorrow after two week quarantine

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County School that has been quarantining for two weeks will be back in person tomorrow.

Mullens Elementary School had one confirmed case of COVID-19, but due to contact tracing, the entire school had to quarantine for 14 days before returning in person. The contact tracing determined that numerous staff members and students had been exposed.

“The school family there is very close and works very well together,” said Wyoming County Schools Superintendent Deirdre Cline. “What we had done is work in conjunction and collaboration with the Health Department based on the contact tracing that they did to determine how many days they were out. They’ve been out a full 14 days, and we’re thrilled to welcome them back tomorrow.”

With Mullens Elementary returning in person tomorrow, Wyoming East High School is the only school within the county currently under quarantine.